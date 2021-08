Credited with helping bridge the gap between skate culture and mainstream hip-hop, when asked if he’s the greatest skateboarder in the rap game on a preview of a forthcoming episode of the Players Day Off podcast, Lil Wayne bestows the honor upon Rich The Kid, who impressed Weezy with his ability to pull off tricks in style. “No, I am trying to tell you man,” the New Orleans native humbly admitted when Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller asks of his rank among the greatest skate fanatics in hip-hop. “I’m trying to tell you, I’m bout to tell you bruh—they got...