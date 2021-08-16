Cancel
Protective Orders Provide Only Illusory Protections to Civil Litigants With Potential Criminal Exposure

By Edward M. Spiro, Christopher B. Harwood
Cover picture for the articleCivil litigants frequently produce documents and provide testimony pursuant to protective orders with the expectation that, thereafter, they will be able to prevent the materials’ public disclosure. A substantial risk exists, however, that the documents or testimony will later be made public, especially if they are used in connection with court proceedings. For civil litigants whose conduct has criminal implications, a separate but equally substantial risk exists that the materials will find their way into the hands of a government prosecutor.

