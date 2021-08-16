Protective Orders Provide Only Illusory Protections to Civil Litigants With Potential Criminal Exposure

In its 2020-2021 term, the New York Court of Appeals leaped over bounds in developing various facets of case law, with great implications for the future of New York tort practice. In Chavez v. Occidental Chem., 35 N.Y.3d 492 (2020), the Court not only recognized cross-jurisdictional tolling of the statute of limitations for absent class members of a putative class action, but also ruled that a non-merits dismissal of class certification can cease such cross-jurisdictional tolling. In Hewitt v. Palmer Veterinary Clinic, P.C., 35 N.Y.3d 541 (2020), which stems from an attack by a dog in a veterinarian clinic waiting room, the Court found that the clinic, whose personnel possess specialized knowledge of animal behavior and treatment, did not need the notice required under the vicious propensities rule as a predicate for liability sounding in negligence. Finally, in Greene v. Esplanade Venture Partnership, 36 N.Y.3d 513 (2021), after exploring the confluence of shifting societal norms and the roles of American family members in a case alleging liability for negligent infliction of emotional harm and the trends relating to the scope of such liability, the Court expanded the long-standing “immediate family” requirement of the “zone of danger” bystander rule to encompass grandparent-grandchild relationships.