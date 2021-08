It's 7 a.m. and you're starving. Only problem? There's no time to cook eggs because you're late for work. So, you grab a protein bar from the pantry or you swing by a convenience store for a coffee and one of the dozen or so protein bars on the rack. There's no shame in opting for a more grab-and-go option than a homemade one—those bars fill you up! They make you feel like an athlete. They taste pretty good. Even though you'd rather eat a doughnut, you feel better about eating a protein bar. Maybe you do that every day.