CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Donations were collected Saturday at Woodward Career and Technical High School for Cincinnati Public School students experiencing homelessness. “The impact of COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted families living in poverty. As the gap between wages and affordable housing continues to grow, so do the numbers of students needing services to meet their basic needs. Project Connect and the My Kidz Foundation are striving to reduce equity gaps by ensuring that every CPS student has the tools and resources that they to be positioned to learn,” Project Connect Manager Rebeka Beach said.