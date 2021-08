Editor’s Note: To support the developers and employees at Activision Blizzard pushing for change, we are covering the games that they are working hard on making. However, we need to acknowledge that the push for change amid the lawsuit alleging a discriminatory “frat boy” culture is still ongoing. As those employees seek a shift in the company’s culture, they are still passionately developing games, and we’re highlighting the work they are doing. We will also continue to report on the issues at Activision Blizzard as the employees seek to reform the culture and make it a safer, equal, and more inclusive workplace.