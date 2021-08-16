Cancel
‘Axiom Verge 2’ review: a daring departure that expands what’s possible in platformers

By Jeremy Signor
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxiom Verge proved to be something of an ultimate expression of a Metroid-inspired game, with Giger-like landscapes, a sprawling world to explore, and a killer, otherworldly soundtrack. Sadly, hewing so close to Metroid meant the game lived in the shadow of its inspirations, never quite breaking free of Metroid’s orbit and threatening being something of an also-ran, albeit an excellent one. That also set up the budding series for something of a conundrum: Where does it go from here?

Axiom Verge 2 Out Now for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Developer Thomas Happ Games announced Axiom Verge 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store. The PlayStation 5 version will launch at a later date. View the launch trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Axiom Verge 2 is a...
GamesRadar+

Axiom Verge 2 leads the many games launching on Nintendo Switch today

Long-awaited sequel Axiom Verge 2 will launch later today as part of a wave of indies primarily tied to Nintendo Switch. The original Axiom Verge is still one of the best and most unnerving Metroidvanias you can play today, so its direct successor (which is sort of a prequel) has set tongues wagging. As solo developer Thomas Happ clarified, while Axiom Verge 2's surprise launch was announced during today's Nintendo Indie World showcase, it's also launching on PS4 and PC (via the Epic Games Store). Just last week, Happ teased more about the game's multi-dimensional world, and now we're suddenly hours away from exploring it ourselves.
‘Axiom Verge 2’ is out on Swap, PC and PlayStation right this moment

With Samsung internet hosting its newest Unpacked occasion earlier right this moment, you will have missed Nintendo’s Indie World showcase at midday ET. It was solely about 20 minutes lengthy, however the firm had a lot of news to share. Most notably, you’ll be able to download Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to Tom Happ’s acclaimed 2015 Metroidvania, right this moment. If you happen to do not personal a Swap, it is also accessible on PC through the Epic Games Store and PlayStation 4.
Review: Axiom Verge 2

Sequels tend to carry a lot of baggage, especially when the first game was as well received as Axiom Verge. The dimensionally-misplaced scientist Trace’s adventure wasn’t just as good as Super Metroid, it was as good as people remembered it being. The atmosphere, level layout, art style and secrets hit all the right notes for nostalgia, but the plot, weapons and abilities made Axiom Verge very much its own unique entry into the Metroidvania genre. That’s a lot for a sequel to live up to, but Axiom Verge 2 pulls it off by being a different game from its predecessor while keeping the tone, art style and quality of music that made the first one so well received.
Surprise! Axiom Verge 2 launches today

Tom Happ, the developer behind the long-anticipated sequel to Axiom Verge, last made a surprise announcement, that Axiom Verge 2 is launching today!. “Surprise! Axiom Verge 2 drops later TODAY on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Epic Games Store!” Happ wrote on Twitter shortly after the announcement during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase livestream earlier today.
The First 15 Minutes of Axiom Verge 2 Gameplay

Check out the first 15 minutes of Axiom Verge 2, the new dual-dimensional Metroidvania from developer Thomas Happ. Axiom Verge 2 is part of the same story as the original Axiom Verge but is a completely new game: new characters, new powers, new enemies, and a new world. You can play it before or after the original. Axiom Verge 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Axiom Verge 2, Boyfriend Dungeon, and Garden Story Release During Switch Event

Nintendo premiered the modern virtual gaming presentation among major companies, and after an absolutely painful one from Xbox yesterday lacking in substance, style, and accuracy, they delivered a command performance to show how it's done. Headlining the event was three multi-platform game releases happening right after the show, with Axiom Verge 2, Boyfriend Dungeon, and Garden Story releases all announced to be happening today.
Limited Run's Axiom Verge Physical Releases Open For Pre-Order This October

Limited Run Games still can't shake this image of "games selling out within minutes", even though a large number of their games now use an open pre-order system. Most LRG sales, with a few exceptions, now give you a generous month long window to place your order, and it gets fulfilled sometime in the future as this process is placing an order for an item to be manufactured.
Axiom Verge 2 Launches Today, as Revealed at Indie World Showcase

After nearly one year of delays, Axiom Verge 2 will receive a surprise launch on its various platforms today. Tom Happ’s sci-fi dimension-hopping Metroidvania sequel had its release announcement shown during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase today. Axiom Verge 2’s release has been a long time coming; Happ unveiled the project...
Axiom Verge 2 finally available today

Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to developer Thomas Happ's acclaimed retro-styled Metroid-a-like, will finally launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store today. Nintendo announced the surprise news in this afternoon's Switch indie showcase. To say we've been waiting a while for this sequel would...
How to unlock better water movement in Axiom Verge 2

After the initial stages of Axiom Verge 2, you’ll soon realize that you’ve lost the ability to swim. Your new body is too heavy and you’ll automatically sink to the bottom of any body of water. Unfortunately, that means you’ll be moving around very sluggishly until you can find something the game calls “Liru.”
Axiom Verge 2 Xbox release date: Is it coming to One and Series X|S?

Fans of 2D sidescrolling adventures rejoice, as the much-anticipated Axiom Verge 2 released today for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. The surprise rollout was part of yesterday’s Nintendo Indie World conference, with the teaser ending with the announcement that the game was out now. The sequel to the Metroidvania original from 2015, Axiom Verge 2 puts you in the shoes of Indra, a billionaire moored in a mysterious pixelated world. If you’re an Xbox owner desperate to play Axiom Verge 2, we’ve got details on the Xbox release date.
Axiom Verge 2 Launches Today on PS4, Switch, and PC; PS5 Version Coming Later

Developer Thomas Happ Games has announced that Axiom Verge 2 is shadow dropping onto the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC today. A PlayStation 5 version is in the works but will launch a bit later. The developer says they are working with Sony to hopefully make the game cross-buy for those who pick up the PlayStation 4 version. The game is priced at $19.99 digitally with a 10% launch discount being available.
Axiom Verge 1 + 2 And Axiom Verge 2 Physical Editions Announced, Pre-Orders Start October 1

Following the launch of Axiom Verge 2 on the Nintendo Switch later today, it looks like fans of the series will have two more treats to look forward to soon!. Limited Run Games has confirmed that it will be publishing exclusive physical editions for Axiom Verge 1 + 2 and Axiom Verge 2. Open pre-orders for both will commence on 1 October 2021 (10 am ET) – and the company will reveal more details at a later date.

