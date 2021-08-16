‘Axiom Verge 2’ review: a daring departure that expands what’s possible in platformers

Sequels tend to carry a lot of baggage, especially when the first game was as well received as Axiom Verge. The dimensionally-misplaced scientist Trace’s adventure wasn’t just as good as Super Metroid, it was as good as people remembered it being. The atmosphere, level layout, art style and secrets hit all the right notes for nostalgia, but the plot, weapons and abilities made Axiom Verge very much its own unique entry into the Metroidvania genre. That’s a lot for a sequel to live up to, but Axiom Verge 2 pulls it off by being a different game from its predecessor while keeping the tone, art style and quality of music that made the first one so well received.