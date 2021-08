Haskins is expected to close out the first half in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports. The 24-year-old finished the first half in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys, and he completed eight of his 13 passes for 54 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Mason Rudolph will start once again in Thursday's exhibition contest as the two quarterbacks compete to serve as Ben Roethlisberger's primary backup, while Joshua Dobbs will relieve Haskins in the second half to close out the game. Although Rudolph drew the start in the Hall of Fame Game, Haskins led the team's quarterbacks by playing 41 percent of the offensive snaps.