Flash Flood Watch issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Graham, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains and Spartanburg. * From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * * Tropical moisture in advance of Tropical Cyclone Fred will continue to increase across the region through Tuesday. Thunderstorms will become increasingly widespread and have the potential to produce excessive rainfall during this time. New rainfall amounts will vary widely, ranging from 2 or 3 inches for select piedmont locations to isolated amounts in the 8 to 10 inch range for favored upslope areas in the mountains.