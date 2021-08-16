Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TUESDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect until noon Tuesday. Hazardous air quality conditions will continue in Weaverville, Lewiston, Junction City, Douglas City, and nearby communities in Trinity County into Tuesday. Improving conditions are possible as west to northwest winds increase and the low-level inversion lifts. At these smoke levels, everyone should avoid any outdoor activity. Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current Air Quality Alert.