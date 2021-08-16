Quad City Storm Press Release

Rugby is a tough sport. But you are tougher. So prove it Saturday, August 14th at the Quad Cities Irish Rugby team tryouts. The tryouts will take place from 1-3pm at Centennial Park in Davenport for both men and women. If you have been competing for years, or just interested in giving it a try for the first time, bring plenty of water, cleats and a mouth guard if you have it and they'll take care of the rest.