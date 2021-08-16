Cancel
Quad City Storm Press Release

By Brian Rothenberger
rcreader.com
 4 days ago

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 16, 2021) — The Quad City Storm has signed defenseman Kyle Pouncy to a training-camp contract. Pouncy is a native of Kamloops, British Columbia and played last season for ECHL Wichita and FPHL Carolina before ending the season with the SPHL’s Knoxville Ice Bears. Pouncy was a four-year starter at Northland College and was named assistant captain during his final two seasons. During the 2020-2021 season he also spent time as a volunteer assistant coach at Northland College.

