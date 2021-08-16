Cancel
Armyworms go to war with Kansas lawns & gardens, here’s how to fight back

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. — The armyworm has moved into Northeast Kansas, causing major problems for people who take pride in their lawn. The worm is fittingly named, because for people suffering from an infestation, they move like a mob. In some cases, people’s lawns were virtually covered in the crawling creatures. These worms love cool season grasses, like fescue, rye and blue grass. After running out of that, the owner of Jackson’s Greenhouse & Garden Center said they will attack your flower beds.

