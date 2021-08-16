“Alliances Broken” Documentary Premieres on Amazon, Full Review

There are currently 48 former XFL players on CFL rosters. The number of XFL players who have made CFL teams is not surprising for anyone who followed the league in 2020. After all, there are also 42 former XFL players currently on NFL rosters. The quality of play in the XFL for the uninitiated was stellar, in case you weren’t paying attention, particularly for a first-year league that had eight brand new teams built from scratch. And that ultimately, only got to play with each other for five games.