Dominion Energy Accepting Environmental Grant Applications
RICHMOND — Dominion Energy announced on Thursday, Aug. 12 that it is currently accepting applications for its Environmental Grant program. The program will give out $1.5 million towards environmental grants through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The program is meant to encourage nonprofit and educational organizations (including K-12 public and private schools) to apply for funding to help with environmental education and stewardship initiatives in communities served by Dominion Energy in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Connecticut, and other regions served by the company.wydaily.com
