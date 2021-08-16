Cancel
Video Games

Best Druid build in Diablo 2: Resurrected

By Ricky Frech
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Druid class is one of the more diverse options Diablo 2: Resurrected players have at their disposal. Not only can the class shapeshift into either a wolf or a bear, but he also has control over the elements and can summon all kinds of animals and plants to fight his enemies. That means there are several different viable builds to work with; however, we have two that we really love that both make good use of the Druid’s elemental abilities.

