Evanston Fire Department responds to house fire in 1300 block of Dewey Ave.

On Monday, Aug. 16, at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Evanston Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at a residential home in the 1300 block of Dewey Ave. First-responding companies encountered restricted access to the home with heavy smoke and fire on the first floor. The fire was quickly upgraded to a box alarm, bringing in neighboring fire departments to assist with the response and to provide coverage for Evanston.