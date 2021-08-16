Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Only Filipino Tasting Menu Coming to Ukrainian Village

By Ashok Selvam
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKasama, the acclaimed French cafe and Filipino restaurant, will finally open its doors for indoor service on Wednesday, but not quite in the way owners Genie Kwon and Tim Flores expected. This is the first time that the mighty Ukrainian Village restaurant, open since July 2020, has welcomed diners to sit and eat indoors. Despite COVID-19’s challenges, Kwon and Flores have managed to build a strong customer base with their 40-seat patio and carry out operations.

chicago.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A La Carte#Filipino#Tasting Menu#Weather#Food Drink#Ukrainian#French#Instagram#Michelin#A Filipino American#European#Tanam#African#Asian#Chicagoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

2 vaccinated US senators test positive for COVID-19

Two U.S. senators announced Thursday that they contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said they tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and are currently isolating to stop further spread of coronavirus. Positive COVID-19 tests among the vaccinated population are considered "breakthrough"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy