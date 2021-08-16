Chicago’s Only Filipino Tasting Menu Coming to Ukrainian Village

Kasama, the acclaimed French cafe and Filipino restaurant, will finally open its doors for indoor service on Wednesday, but not quite in the way owners Genie Kwon and Tim Flores expected. This is the first time that the mighty Ukrainian Village restaurant, open since July 2020, has welcomed diners to sit and eat indoors. Despite COVID-19’s challenges, Kwon and Flores have managed to build a strong customer base with their 40-seat patio and carry out operations.