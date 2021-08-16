Faculty and Staff Gym Opens After Year-long Renovation

Here is a glimpse at the new faces you’ll see in classrooms, hallways, and offices this year. Misha Davydov is the new kindergarten teacher in the Green Door classroom. Davydov comes to USN from A New Leaf Preschool, where he has been teaching since 2015. Prior to joining A New Leaf, Davydov was an assistant language teacher at Altia Central, teaching English to Japanese elementary and kindergarten students. Davydov holds a Bachelor of Arts in Japanese language and culture from Beloit College, as well as a Master of Education in environmental education and early childhood education from Concordia University – Portland. He currently serves as secretary on the executive board of the Tennessee Association of Childhood Early Educators, and he has authored and presented more than 13 continuing education seminars for teachers and administrators on project-based learning, character development, and place-based education.