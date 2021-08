Slow Food Utah's (slowfoodutah.org) Feast of Five Senses is just around the corner, but things are shaping up to be slightly different this year. This year's fundraiser to benefit Slow Food Utah's agricultural microgrants is taking a nod from Hemingway with their "Moveable Feast." This year, attendees will pre-purchase a meal curated by local chefs that will be available for pickup on Aug. 28. From there, participants can recreate their own event within the comfort of their own home. Everything from plating instructions to instructional videos will be provided by local chefs from neighborhood favorites like Nohm, Pago, La Caille and Blended Table. More information is available via Slow Food Utah's website.