It’s Van Gogh at the Tower in Upper Darby, but Only Some Seem to Know That

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Image via Fever.

There’s been plenty of confusion and frustration over a virtual reality art exhibit supposedly coming to the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, writes Michaela Winberg for Billy Penn.

Fever, the European events company producing the show, announced Thursday that its “secret location” for “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” would be the Tower Theate r .

“One of the most iconic concert and live shows venues in the USA becomes now the home of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Philadelphia,” the announcement read.

But a venue spokesperson could not confirm the booking Thursday. Some area residents did receive the email announcement.

Hundreds of complaints have been listed with the Better Business Bureau from Philadelphians paying hundreds for tickets, saying they aren’t being kept in the loop about the show.

Barbara Hauck-Mah is one of those ticket holders. She paid $300 for tickets to an Aug. 29 show.

As of Thursday, she couldn’t get a confirmed location from Fever by phone or email.

A Fever spokesperson told 6ABC that “COVID restrictions on global transport” was the culprit for the confusion and promised more information soon.

Early August show dates had already been postponed with no details as to why.

Read more about the exhibit at Billy Penn .

