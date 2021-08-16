Cancel
Orlando, FL

UCF is 1 of 7 Universities to Win Grant to Support NASA’s Artemis Program

ucf.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCF will be a player in developing innovative technologies needed to support NASA’s Artemis program, which will return people to the moon and create a robust presence there over the next decade. The university has been awarded a $500,000 grant to create transformative space technologies by bringing together interdisciplinary teams...

