Transylvania County, NC

Transylvania County Declares State Of Emergency

transylvaniatimes.com
 5 days ago

Transylvania County Chairman Jason Chappell has declared a State of Emergency effective noon on Aug. 16. Rainfall on the night of Aug. 15 and in the early hours of Aug. 16 have been reported in the northwest portion of the county up to 10 inches, with more rain predicted in the coming days due to Hurricane/Tropical Storm Fred, according to a county news release. Already there have been numerous road closures, reports of landslides and some roads that are impassible due to flood damage. The National Weather Service is predicting an additional 7-9 inches of rainfall in the next 48 hours that will further exacerbate the existing conditions.

www.transylvaniatimes.com

Comments / 0

