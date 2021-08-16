Local pastors pray over scholars on first day back for Valiant Cross Academy
The first day of school for Valiant Cross Academy scholars was especially monumental this year, with the start of the school's first senior class. Dozens of community members, including Mayor Steven Reed, welcomed the students during a celebration ceremony Monday morning. Members of the senior class were asked to come to the front of the school's sanctuary so local pastors could pray over them.www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
