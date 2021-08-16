Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Local pastors pray over scholars on first day back for Valiant Cross Academy

Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first day of school for Valiant Cross Academy scholars was especially monumental this year, with the start of the school's first senior class. Dozens of community members, including Mayor Steven Reed, welcomed the students during a celebration ceremony Monday morning. Members of the senior class were asked to come to the front of the school's sanctuary so local pastors could pray over them.

