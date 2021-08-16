Masks not required for students at Sutter Union High School, superintendent says

(Saint Paul, MN) -- State health officials say high-risk elderly Minnesotans and health care workers would likely be first in line for COVID booster shots. Kris Ehresmann with the Minnesota Department of Health says the state's vaccination program focused on those groups when vaccinations began last December. She says if we're looking at the duration of protection and persistence of antibody, those are likely groups that would be the first indicated for a booster. CDC guidelines call for a booster shot eight months after people receive their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.