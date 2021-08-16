Masks not required for students at Sutter Union High School, superintendent says
Students at Sutter Union High School have the option of whether or not they want to wear a mask in the classroom, as the district does not plan to enforce the state's mandate. On Monday, 825 students in the district started school with a memo from school leaders stating that the district "will strongly encourage all students to comply with CDC/CDPH guidance, including use of masks; however, district staff will not be placed in the compromising position of taking enforcement actions."www.kcra.com
