New at Noon – Alyssa Marie Coon “Real Good Night”
Alyssa Marie is known “nice girl next door” in her everyday life but she is musical force to reckon with. Music has been an integral part in Alyssa’s life from an early age. She plays classical piano, guitar, ukulele, cajon and drums. Alyssa has an inert ability to draw people in with the sweet sounding dulcet tones in her voice and the deep lyrics of her original songs about life experiences. Alyssa is heavily influenced by artists like Taylor Swift, Danielle Bradbury, Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Parton.www.wjvl.com
Comments / 0