Kids Are, and Always Were, the Collateral Damage in Afghanistan

Over the past few days, the Afghanistan government has fallen to the Taliban. How quickly that fall has happened has been described as “stunning.”. The scenes of people running down airport runways, attempting to flee the Taliban and falling to their deaths from clinging to the sides of U.S. Air Force planes are indeed shocking. But the stories of women, girls, and children worried about their futures and looking for ways out of the country are, for long-time child advocates and educators within Afghanistan, sadly predictable. What cannot be forgotten in the chaos and tragedy is the endangered future of Afghan kids, girls in particular, and the missteps that brought about this situation.