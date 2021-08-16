Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kids Are, and Always Were, the Collateral Damage in Afghanistan

By Lizzy Francis
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past few days, the Afghanistan government has fallen to the Taliban. How quickly that fall has happened has been described as “stunning.”. The scenes of people running down airport runways, attempting to flee the Taliban and falling to their deaths from clinging to the sides of U.S. Air Force planes are indeed shocking. But the stories of women, girls, and children worried about their futures and looking for ways out of the country are, for long-time child advocates and educators within Afghanistan, sadly predictable. What cannot be forgotten in the chaos and tragedy is the endangered future of Afghan kids, girls in particular, and the missteps that brought about this situation.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Malnutrition#Unicef#U S Air Force#American#Usaid#The Afghan Dreamers#Canadian#Wnyt#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
San Angelo, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Biden Administration Charging Citizens 'More Than $2,000' Each for Evacuation Flight Out of Afghanistan

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — The Biden Administration is charging U.S. citizens for their flight out of Kabul, a U.S. State Department advisory states. “Repatriation flights are not free, and passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement and may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports until the loan is repaid. The cost may be $2,000USD or more per person,” states an Overseas Security Advisory Council notice posted on August 14. The OSAC is part of the Bureau of Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Bush administration hid truth regarding how close Taliban came to killing Cheney, new book reveals

A US army officer who was stationed at Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield in 2007 says that Taliban insurgents learned of a secret visit to the base by then-Vice President Dick Cheney and attempted to assassinate him.The incident, first reported as an attack on the base in February of that year, occurred while Mr Cheney was visiting service members at the former US stronghold. At the time, military officials insisted that there was no possibility that Taliban militants had truly known of the vice president’s whereabouts, and suggested that the attack was random.“The Taliban’s claims that they were going after the vice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy