Letters to the Editor: ‘Will the Afghanistan pullout hurt Biden?’ is a terrible question

President Biden meets virtually with his national security team and senior officials for a briefing on Afghanistan while at Camp David in Maryland on Aug. 15. (White House / Associated Press)

To the editor: Somewhere in Afghanistan right now, there are families trying to figure out where to hide their young daughters from the Taliban. There are lives being lost and memories being made that no child should have to carry into adulthood, much the same way children there have for decades. Such chronic conflict breeds extremism.

We’re seeing a clear picture of that right now everywhere, not just in the Middle East. Pain, loss and not having enough breed extremism.

But I’m sure they’re all also really concerned about President Biden’s political prospects.

Cathryn Roos, La Habra

To the editor: “Will the Taliban surge in Afghanistan hurt Biden politically?” is the wrong question. It should be “Will leaving Afghanistan hurt the U.S.?”

In 1975, in Indochina, the U.S. fled the field, dishonored American servicemen who died there and abandoned our allies. Within 30 days, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos fell to the enemy. The tragedies were punctuated by peace plans, florid statements of resolve and inadequate and ill-planned evacuations.

As the last American helicopters departed the courtyards, soccer fields and rooftops, the rotor wash blew away the remaining aspirations, hopes and lives of those left behind.

The U.S. that emerged from World War II was no more. Our role in the world, our influence, the worth of our word changed for the worse. Today we can be sure that our allies watch in fear and horror, while our enemies take solace from America’s abandonment of those principles we once held sacred.

Biden may escape the political consequences of this action. The U.S. and the world will not.

Gary Larsen, Lakewood