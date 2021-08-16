Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Letters to the Editor: ‘Will the Afghanistan pullout hurt Biden?’ is a terrible question

Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TT6Eo_0bTGLIRm00
President Biden meets virtually with his national security team and senior officials for a briefing on Afghanistan while at Camp David in Maryland on Aug. 15. (White House / Associated Press)

To the editor: Somewhere in Afghanistan right now, there are families trying to figure out where to hide their young daughters from the Taliban. There are lives being lost and memories being made that no child should have to carry into adulthood, much the same way children there have for decades. Such chronic conflict breeds extremism.

We’re seeing a clear picture of that right now everywhere, not just in the Middle East. Pain, loss and not having enough breed extremism.

But I’m sure they’re all also really concerned about President Biden’s political prospects.

Cathryn Roos, La Habra

..

To the editor: “Will the Taliban surge in Afghanistan hurt Biden politically?” is the wrong question. It should be “Will leaving Afghanistan hurt the U.S.?”

In 1975, in Indochina, the U.S. fled the field, dishonored American servicemen who died there and abandoned our allies. Within 30 days, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos fell to the enemy. The tragedies were punctuated by peace plans, florid statements of resolve and inadequate and ill-planned evacuations.

As the last American helicopters departed the courtyards, soccer fields and rooftops, the rotor wash blew away the remaining aspirations, hopes and lives of those left behind.

The U.S. that emerged from World War II was no more. Our role in the world, our influence, the worth of our word changed for the worse. Today we can be sure that our allies watch in fear and horror, while our enemies take solace from America’s abandonment of those principles we once held sacred.

Biden may escape the political consequences of this action. The U.S. and the world will not.

Gary Larsen, Lakewood

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
43K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving Afghanistan#Taliban#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Maher torches Biden's Afghan withdrawal: 'The adults are back in charge' and somehow 'f--- it up?'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher torched the Biden administration over the turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion Friday night by knocking former President Trump, asserting that "everything he did" during his presidency was "f---ed up and crazy" and ever since Biden was elected and took office, "the adults are back in charge."
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.
Foreign Policycitizensjournal.us

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 19, 2021. Tags: Afghan Security Forces, drones, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Taliban, terrorist allies, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, U.S. taxpayers, UH-60 Black Hawks. Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration...
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Who originally supported Trump's deal with the Taliban?

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claimed on Thursday morning that Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer had supported the deal between the US and the Taliban last year. Mr Wallace has criticised the deal this week, as the crisis in Afghanistan unfolded. What was the deal with the Taliban?. The deal -...
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

Afghan interpreter pleads with Biden to save his family during CNN interview: 'Please save me and my family'

On Erin Burnett OutFront Thursday, guest host Kate Bolduan spoke with an Afghan interpreter who spent more than five years working with the United States Special Forces. The same interpreter, who went by the name Abdul and only spoke by phone for his and his family’s safety, was able to get an emotional message to human rights attorney Kimberly Motley that was played on CNN on Wednesday.
Oklahoma StateHuntsville Item

Oklahoma Congressman says Biden has 'blood on his hands' for Afghanistan pullout

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – A Northeast Oklahoma congressman says President Biden has "blood on his hands" for pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. Markwayne Mullin, Republican of District 2, stopped by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce office on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to discuss international and local matters. Mullin was asked about a Facebook post wherein he said the recent fall of Kabul was a “complete and utter failure” by the president and those who are advising him.
U.S. Politicsksl.com

Biden again defends US pullout as world powers struggle with Afghanistan evacuations

Evacuees from Afghanistan disembark a Spanish military plane at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday. NATO pledged to redouble evacuation efforts. (Ministry of Defense of Spain, handout via Reuters) — WASHINGTON — World powers struggled on Friday to hasten evacuations from Afghanistan after reports of Taliban reprisals, as President Joe Biden insisted that the chaos following the American troop withdrawal had not diminished Washington's international credibility.
PoliticsNorwich Bulletin

View from the Right: Afghanistan war showcases the folly of Cultural Imperialism

In the early days of the Afghanistan war, Americans reveled in seeing the tyrannical rule of the ousted Taliban replaced with the seeds of western liberalism. The media showed clips of voters proudly displaying inked thumbs to show they had voted, and there were news features on girls going to school for the first time and women getting government jobs. It made many Americans believe we were fighting a war of liberation as well as a war on terror.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Biden presidency worst in lifetime

President Biden is the worst president in my lifetime. He has allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to flood across the border; stopped the Keystone Pipeline, as well as performed many actions to decrease domestic oil production, resulting in prices to go from around $2 per gallon to the current $3.50; is the head cheerleader of mind-boggling federal spending; and currently is the mastermind of the catastrophic Afghanistan evacuation, leaving thousands of American citizens surrounded and threatened by the Taliban.

Comments / 1

Community Policy