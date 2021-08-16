South Side's Club Cafe latest to require proof of covid vaccination for entry

Steven Adams | Tribune-Review AP

A South Side concert venue is the latest to require patrons to present proof of a covid-19 vaccination for entry.

Club Cafe will also require its acts and touring parties to meet the same standard.

“Club Cafe is a fully vaccinated workplace and we care about all of you as well as our most vulnerable communities,” a statement on the venue’s social media sites reads.

People will need to prove they’ve received a second doze of a covid vaccine at least 14 days before a show or provide results of a negative covid test taken within 72 hours of a show.

Club Cafe and Opus One Productions, the concert promoter affiliated with the venue, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about the move.

Club Cafe reopens Sept. 7 with a show from Bartees Strange with special guest Ganser and has a full schedule of performers through the end of the year.

They’re the latest venue to put forward requirements that people be vaccinated to obtain entry.

Maroon 5 will require fans to be vaccinated for their Aug. 25 appearance at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

Stage AE on the North Shore also announced a similar requirement that’s part of a larger mandate from parent company AEG Presents. AEG venues need to have the policy in place by Oct. 1.

Some restaurants are also requiring proof of vaccination for patrons, including Spork and Apetka in Bloomfield, and Lola Bistro and Leo, both on the North Side.

Quantum Theatre will also require proof of vaccination when it stages “Chimerica” in November. The theater company made the announcement today via its email list.

The requirements come as covid cases continue to rise across the region. In Allegheny County, the health department reported 598 cases since Saturday, 137 of which were cases involving people under 24 years of age.