How #bamarush became TikTok famous

By Aubree Bailey
CBS42.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Greek life at University of Alabama has taken over the popular social media app TikTok as sororities and fraternities recruited new members this weekend. #bamarush has been trending on the app’s “For You” page since the recruiting process began August 9. The videos typically follow the...

