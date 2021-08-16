Cancel
Sitka, AK

Sitka Assembly removes landslide section from city code

By Katherine Rose, KCAW - Sitka
ktoo.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sitka Assembly has unanimously agreed to remove language about landslide management from city code. After the deadly landslides in 2015, which killed three people, destroyed one home and seriously damaged two other properties, the assembly commissioned landslide mapping to assess risk throughout Sitka, and adopted a new section of city code with restricted development in areas with “moderate” or “high” landslide risk.

