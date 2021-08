A man was found shot dead outside a Bronx cemetery Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the corner of Jerome and Bainbridge Aves. outside Woodlawn Cemetery at 2:10 a.m., where they would find the victim on the street with a gunshot wound in his head, authorities said. Police were trying to identify the victim Saturday. ©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by ...