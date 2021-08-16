CazArts announces Ann S. Cross Fund for the Arts

CAZENOVIA — CazArts recently announced the establishment of the Ann S. Cross Fund for the Arts, a “challenge gift” from longtime Cazenovia resident John (Jack) Rooney.

CazArts is an alliance of area arts organizations, individual artists, and the public that works to promote the creation and appreciation of arts in the greater Cazenovia area.

Through Sept. 30, every donation to the organization will be tripled through the Ann S. Cross Fund for the Arts.

Rooney established the fund in honor of the life and work of his late wife, Ann Cross (1941-2020).

“Ann wanted the arts to be available to everyone and worked believing that art enriched and strengthened the life of a community,” CazArts wrote in an Aug. 9 press release announcing the fund.

Cross was a painter who was active in multiple local arts groups, including the Cazenovia Watercolor Society (CWS), a non-profit organization with a mission to “create, foster and sustain artistic growth and interest in water media.”

Former CWS Co-President Judith Haynes Levins said Cross is missed by her friends at CWS.

“Ann was instrumental in having CWS well represented in exhibits at the Cazenovia library and worked hard to get our name and artwork out amongst the community,” Haynes Levins added. “Ann’s positive attitude was a welcome addition to our art group. She was always ready to lend a hand to help promote art within our community.”

Cross curated the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) Art Gallery for many years. According to CPL Director Betsy Kennedy, she was responsible for contacting individual artists or arts organizations and creating a schedule of exhibitions for the year. She also worked with exhibitors to schedule dates for hanging and taking down their works.

“She was in the gallery assisting the exhibitors with the actual hanging of their works,” Kennedy said. “Not only that, Ann organized beautiful opening receptions that were very well received. Because Ann was involved in arts organizations, she knew many local artists . . . We were so fortunate to have such a talented person making arrangements to connect the artists with the public.”

Cross was also an active member of the CPL Museum Committee.

“Ann Cross’s keen interests in our community and its art led her some years ago to a place on the library’s museum committee,” said Jonathan Holstein, who also sits on the committee. “In recent years she organized exhibitions of the work of local artists . . . Her own work, abstract watercolors, demonstrated a firm grasp of the canon and a clear vision. She will be missed by her family and many friends, and those fellow-artists whose work she helped bring to public attention.”

In September, the library will present a retrospective of her work.

“Many local area artists have been nurtured and encouraged by Ann over the years,” said Geoffrey Navias, president of the CazArts Board of Directors.

According to Navias, Cross was active in the monthly meetings of the Cazenovia Arts and Heritage Alliance, which is now an active committee of CazArts.

“Jack, Ann, my wife, and I had many conversations over the [years] on how to best support the local community,” Navias said. “Ann and Jack saw the building of CazArts as a way to bring many of those ideas to fruition.”

Rooney, who is also a longtime supporter of the arts, served as president of the Board of the Onondaga County Cultural Resources Council and its foundation.

“Jack has been a quiet and strong advocate for many years,” said Navias. “ . . . The Ann S. Cross fund is [another way] to give back and encourage the creative artistic endeavors of people of all ages.

The fund’s support of CazArts is a way to build toward Cazenovia’s future.” The fund will help support ongoing and future CazArts classes and programs.

The organization’s recent projects include the “What Shapes Your Dreams” youth art challenge, the establishment of the new “September Autumn Leaves Arts Festival,” and CazArts at Carpenters Barn.

The youth art challenge launched on May 1, 2021 to showcase the creative spirit and innovative talents of Cazenovia area youth. Students grades K-12 were invited to create and digitally submit their work in photography, graphic art, fine art, written word, digital arts, video, musical composition, musical performance, dance or performance art. The “What Shapes your Dreams” awards will be presented during the CazArts at Carpenter’s Barn opening festivities in September.

Located on the southeast corner of Lakeland Park, Carpenter’s Barn has been partially re-purposed to serve as a hub for arts activities, a “welcoming gateway” to the village, artist studios, a meeting place, a resource for artists, and more. The inside of the building was refurbished using a Madison County Capital Resource Corporation grant secured by CazArts, the Village of Cazenovia, Cazenovia College, and the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA).

The Grand Opening of CazArts at Carpenters Barn will be held Sept. 10, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. An open house is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. Cazenovia Heritage will provide a historic tour of Carpenter’s Barn on Sept. 11, from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

According to Navias, the September Autumn Leaves Arts Festival will highlight four weekends of arts activities throughout Cazenovia. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

To donate or learn more about CazArts, visit cazarts.com .