Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cazenovia, NY

CazArts announces Ann S. Cross Fund for the Arts

By Kate Hill
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfBuE_0bTGKbqQ00

CAZENOVIA — CazArts recently announced the establishment of the Ann S. Cross Fund for the Arts, a “challenge gift” from longtime Cazenovia resident John (Jack) Rooney.

CazArts is an alliance of area arts organizations, individual artists, and the public that works to promote the creation and appreciation of arts in the greater Cazenovia area.

Through Sept. 30, every donation to the organization will be tripled through the Ann S. Cross Fund for the Arts.

Rooney established the fund in honor of the life and work of his late wife, Ann Cross (1941-2020).

“Ann wanted the arts to be available to everyone and worked believing that art enriched and strengthened the life of a community,” CazArts wrote in an Aug. 9 press release announcing the fund.

Cross was a painter who was active in multiple local arts groups, including the Cazenovia Watercolor Society (CWS), a non-profit organization with a mission to “create, foster and sustain artistic growth and interest in water media.”

Former CWS Co-President Judith Haynes Levins said Cross is missed by her friends at CWS.

“Ann was instrumental in having CWS well represented in exhibits at the Cazenovia library and worked hard to get our name and artwork out amongst the community,” Haynes Levins added. “Ann’s positive attitude was a welcome addition to our art group. She was always ready to lend a hand to help promote art within our community.”

Cross curated the Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) Art Gallery for many years. According to CPL Director Betsy Kennedy, she was responsible for contacting individual artists or arts organizations and creating a schedule of exhibitions for the year. She also worked with exhibitors to schedule dates for hanging and taking down their works.

“She was in the gallery assisting the exhibitors with the actual hanging of their works,” Kennedy said. “Not only that, Ann organized beautiful opening receptions that were very well received. Because Ann was involved in arts organizations, she knew many local artists . . . We were so fortunate to have such a talented person making arrangements to connect the artists with the public.”

Cross was also an active member of the CPL Museum Committee.

“Ann Cross’s keen interests in our community and its art led her some years ago to a place on the library’s museum committee,” said Jonathan Holstein, who also sits on the committee. “In recent years she organized exhibitions of the work of local artists . . . Her own work, abstract watercolors, demonstrated a firm grasp of the canon and a clear vision. She will be missed by her family and many friends, and those fellow-artists whose work she helped bring to public attention.”

In September, the library will present a retrospective of her work.

“Many local area artists have been nurtured and encouraged by Ann over the years,” said Geoffrey Navias, president of the CazArts Board of Directors.

According to Navias, Cross was active in the monthly meetings of the Cazenovia Arts and Heritage Alliance, which is now an active committee of CazArts.

“Jack, Ann, my wife, and I had many conversations over the [years] on how to best support the local community,” Navias said. “Ann and Jack saw the building of CazArts as a way to bring many of those ideas to fruition.”

Rooney, who is also a longtime supporter of the arts, served as president of the Board of the Onondaga County Cultural Resources Council and its foundation.

“Jack has been a quiet and strong advocate for many years,” said Navias. “ . . . The Ann S. Cross fund is [another way] to give back and encourage the creative artistic endeavors of people of all ages.

The fund’s support of CazArts is a way to build toward Cazenovia’s future.” The fund will help support ongoing and future CazArts classes and programs.

The organization’s recent projects include the “What Shapes Your Dreams” youth art challenge, the establishment of the new “September Autumn Leaves Arts Festival,” and CazArts at Carpenters Barn.

The youth art challenge launched on May 1, 2021 to showcase the creative spirit and innovative talents of Cazenovia area youth. Students grades K-12 were invited to create and digitally submit their work in photography, graphic art, fine art, written word, digital arts, video, musical composition, musical performance, dance or performance art. The “What Shapes your Dreams” awards will be presented during the CazArts at Carpenter’s Barn opening festivities in September.

Located on the southeast corner of Lakeland Park, Carpenter’s Barn has been partially re-purposed to serve as a hub for arts activities, a “welcoming gateway” to the village, artist studios, a meeting place, a resource for artists, and more. The inside of the building was refurbished using a Madison County Capital Resource Corporation grant secured by CazArts, the Village of Cazenovia, Cazenovia College, and the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA).

The Grand Opening of CazArts at Carpenters Barn will be held Sept. 10, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. An open house is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. Cazenovia Heritage will provide a historic tour of Carpenter’s Barn on Sept. 11, from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

According to Navias, the September Autumn Leaves Arts Festival will highlight four weekends of arts activities throughout Cazenovia. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

To donate or learn more about CazArts, visit cazarts.com .

Comments / 0

Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
540
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cazenovia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Performance Art#Charity#Cws Co#Cpl#The Cpl Museum Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

CazArts to present September Autumn Leaves Arts Festival

CAZENOVIA — This fall, CazArts will present the September Autumn Leaves Arts Festival. This festival will be four weekends of 20 local arts events. CazArts is an alliance of area arts organizations, individual artists, and the public that works to promote the creation and appreciation of arts in the greater Cazenovia area.
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Art Park receives Women’s Fund grant

CAZENOVIA — Recently, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park (SQHAP) was one of 10 nonprofit organizations from Onondaga, Madison and Cayuga counties to receive a grant from the Women’s Fund of Central New York. The grants, totaling over $48,000, will fund projects that support the advancement and full participation of women...
Liverpool, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool Public Library unveils fall programming schedule

LIVERPOOL — Old friends will return and new faces will be welcomed as a new programming season comes knocking on the Liverpool Public Library’s doors. The community can find familiar favorites back to the LPL as they flip through the pages of the programming guide for September and October. And to celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month, everybody age 5 and up who signs up for an LPL card throughout September by stopping at the Information @ LPL Desk or going to lpl.org/explore/librarycardsignup/ will be eligible to win a prize in our drawing.
Clay, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Super seniors: Clay Senior Info Fair returns Sept. 16

CLAY — During the doldrums of COVID-19, many people — especially seniors — felt isolated from their social circles. “In the ugly, dark time of COVID, a lot of them were alone. Zoom made us real again,” said Chrissy Clancy, senior coordinator for the town of Clay’s recreation department. The...
Cicero, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Brown Feather & Me art gallery now open in Cicero

CICERO — When COVID put the damper on craft shows, artist and animal activist Dawn Brocious found herself without an outlet for her handmade jewelry. Fortunately, her friend Heather Micale approached her with an idea. Micale was planning to open a boutique in Cicero to showcase the work of local artists and give back to charitable causes.
Baldwinsville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Lysander FD Auxiliary dissolves after 64 years

BALDWINSVILLE — After more than six decades of parades, parties and fundraising, the Lysander Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary has decided to dissolve. The six remaining members of the auxiliary held their final meeting Aug. 18 at Tassone’s. The women cited declining membership — at its peak, the auxiliary had 40 members — and the age of the remaining members as the reasons for bowing out.
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Meagan M. Wright, 33

Meagan Marie Wright, 33, of New Woodstock, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. She was born April 8, 1988, in Oneida to Matthew Frink and Donna Gardner. Meagan was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 2007 and attended the Utica School of Commerce. She had been employed as an Optometric Technician at Weiss, Savedoff […]
Posted by
Eagle Newspapers

Board reviews East Genesee Street project scope

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville Planning Board spent its open-to-the-public meeting on Aug. 23 reviewing the draft scoping document for the proposed mixed-use development at 547 E. Genesee Street. At the start of the meeting, planning board chair Jane Rice explained to those gathered in the village hall that...
East Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

School supply giveaway to take place Aug. 28

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Non-profit organization Tillie’s Touch will be holding its yearly school supply giveaway at Ellis Field Park on Saturday, Aug. 28. The events begin at 10 a.m. with a bounce house and the freedom to roam the park at 500 McCool Ave. in East Syracuse. There will also be lines for free […]
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Bicyclists ‘wed the waters’ in DeWitt

TOWN OF DEWITT – A communal bike ride on Aug. 14 celebrated the bridging of a gap on the Erie Canalway Trail and thus the completion of the 750-mile Empire State Trail system. Bringing out around 60 cyclists, the Wedding the Waters canal ride marked the closure of the 14-mile...
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles Festival prepares for season finale

SKANEATELES — After concluding a week of music festivities such as SkanFest U, the Dover Quartet, and the Bill Charlap Trio at Anyela’s Vineyards, the Skaneateles Festival welcomes another week of exhilarating concerts for people of all ages. The Voice Within kicks off the week on Thursday, Aug. 26 at...
Posted by
Eagle Newspapers

Carole M. Long, 88

Carole M. Long, 88, of DeRuyter Lake, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital, in Hamilton. She was born June 27, 1933, in Salem, MA, The daughter of James and Margaret Cotter Brophy. Previously she had resided in Romulus, and Cazenovia. Carole retired as a medical records...
Posted by
Eagle Newspapers

Gregory G. Gross

Gregory G. Gross “Greg” passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. He was born May 12, 1957, in Syracuse and raised by his loving mother, Theresa Gross in Baldwinsville where he lived all of his 64 years. Greg had a love for music that carried him through...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: What Dr. Spock didn’t teach

Jen Wing’s column in the Parent magazine a week or so ago sang to me, a song that I already knew, one that lives in my heart.  I remember that melody, those words, its measures marking time that passes too quickly, embellished with notations both soft and strong – adagios, largos and very few rests. […]
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount Community Library announces September program

FAIRMOUNT — The Fairmount Community Library, located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse is utilizing local Camillus parks to offer outdoor family programs throughout the month of September. Camillus and Shove Parks offer the perfect environment for families to enjoy library programs in a safe, outdoor setting. September is also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy