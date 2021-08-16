Area Police Blotters July 26 — Aug. 9

(Submitted)

MADISON COUNTY —

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Bicycle on Nelson St and a cell phone at Gypsy Bay. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Noah Felice, 70, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 27 in Wampsville and charged with tampering public records in the first degree and offering false instrument for filing in the first degree.

Matthew D Hynes, 34, of Morrisville, was arrested July 28 in Wampsville and charged with violating probation.

James W Lesher II, 32, of Canastota, was arrested July 29 in Canastota and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation.

Cassandra E Jayson, 30, of Canastota, was arrested July 29 in Wampsville and charged with failing to appear in court.

Lisa S Vanbuskirk, 54, of Canastota, was arrested July 30 in Lenox and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC at or above .08 of 1%, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Christopher A Sullivan Jr, 24, of Eaton, was arrested July 31 in Hamilton and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, harassment in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree.

Andrew S Corson, 42, of Homer, was arrested Aug. 1 in Morrisville and charged with criminal trespassing in the second degree.

Matthew B Adamson, 33, of Munnsville, was arrested Aug. 3 in Wampsville and charged with disobeying a mandate of a court in the second degree.

Zachary J Bartolomie, 20, of Canastota, was arrested Aug. 3 in Whitesboro and charged with execute bench warrant.

Wayne D Shipman, 56, of Brookfield, was arrested Aug. 4 in Brookfield and charged with harassment in the second degree.

William M Schaffer, 34, of Eaton, was arrested Aug. 4 in Lenox and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC at or above .08 of 1%, and refusing to take a breath test.

Michael S Debottis, 34, of Georgetown, was arrested Aug. 5 in Wampsville and charged with violating probation and making a terroristic threat.

Dana Tilbe, 39, of Hubbardsville, was arrested Aug. 5 in Utica and charged with failing to appear in court.

David M Campbell, 39, of Vernon, was arrested Aug. 7 in Lenox and charged with an unspecified violation of family court.