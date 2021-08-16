Peacock Hits a Home Run With Field of Dreams TV Series Announcement
If Peacock builds it, they will come. The streaming platform announced on Monday, Aug. 16 that the Oscar-nominated 1989 baseball film Field of Dreams will be adapted into a TV series on Peacock. Per a press statement, the updated Field of Dreams show will "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved."
