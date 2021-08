The company whose electronic health record technology is being adopted by both the Defense and Veterans Affairs departments has appointed a new CEO. Cerner’s board of directors chose former Google executive David Feinberg to succeed the retiring Brent Shafer on Oct. 1, the health IT firm said Thursday. Feinberg will also join the board and take on the title of president, the role currently held by Donald Trigg that he will retire from on Oct. 1.