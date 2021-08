MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing armed robbery charges after allegedly holding up a tattoo parlor while posing as a police officer. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect entered a tattoo shop in the Whitfield Industrial Area Aug.4 at about 9:30 a.m., and asked to get a tattoo. The shop owner advised the man that he was busy and to come back at 3 p.m.