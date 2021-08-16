Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan State football left off of AP Poll

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
The Associated Press released their first college football rankings poll of the season on Monday afternoon. To no surprise of many, the Spartans were left off of the poll.

Michigan State is coming off of a 2-5 season, and are looking to continue their rebuild under new head coach Mel Tucker.

Michigan State has not received votes in the poll since week 9 of the 2020 season, and have not been ranked since they were 25th in the week 5 edition of the 2019 polls.

