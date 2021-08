The claim: Justin Trudeau says that the 2021 Canadian federal election might be the most important election since 1945. The verdict: This election is important for Trudeau’s political legacy. All political leaders, particularly heads of government, seem to have a habit of proclaiming that any election they are contesting is the most important in recent memory. Moments after the governor general agreed with his request to dissolve Parliament, Trudeau went even further, claiming that the 2021 election is “maybe the most important since 1945 and certainly in our lifetimes.” Is he right? The 2021 election is certainly important for Trudeau’s political career....