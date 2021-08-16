Cancel
Can face masks protect from wildfire smoke and smog?

By Felicity Warner, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Can face masks protect from wildfire smoke and smog?

As temperatures climb and drought conditions worsen, wildfires across West and Pacific Northwest states continue to rage, causing widespread damage. With these wildfires come poor air quality, not only in the West but across the entire country . Those living in the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast experienced poor air quality earlier this month as wildfire smoke was carried by the wind, resulting in several air quality alerts and warnings being issued.

To make matters worse, these wildfire events with widespread smoke effects are expected to worsen over time. The 2021 wildfire season is beginning to outpace 2020 and experts see this as an ongoing trend that'll continue to diminish air quality for millions of Americans in the seasons to come. "With the smoke from the fires in Oregon a couple of weeks ago, you could see air quality diminish all across the Midwest and East coast—that's something like 100 million people," says Gabriel Filippelli, executive director of the Environmental Resilience Institute at Indiana University. "Granted, not all those people are susceptible to [health impacts from] air pollution, but a lot of people."

If wildfire smoke reaches your area, no matter what coast you're on, you may be wondering what your options are when it comes to protecting yourself. Here's what you need to know about wearing masks during wildfire season and what else you can do to protect yourself when exposed to smoke and smog.

What are wildfire smoke and smog?

Wildfire smoke is a mixture of gases and fine particles which contain several toxic air pollutants such as benzene and formaldehyde, that are released when wood and other organic materials burn, according to the EPA .

Filippelli says the microscopic fine particulate matter, specifically, is the "most dangerous" component of the smoke. "When you see a lot of air quality warnings, a lot of that is based on how much of that particle matter is in the air." These particles can work their way into your eyes and respiratory system which can lead to irritation like burning eyes and illnesses like bronchitis. The particles are especially irritating for those who have asthma or people who are at risk of heart attacks or heart failure.

Smog is described by the EPA as "a mixture of pollutants made up mostly of ground-level ozone" such as transportation emissions. Ground-level ozone is linked to health problems like diminished lung function and emergency visits for asthma, according to the CDC .

Can disposable face masks or cloth masks provide protection?

Albert Presto, research professor for the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and a member of the Center for Atmospheric Particle Studies (CAPS), explains that the cloth or disposable face masks that you already own may help to block some particulate matter, but it's most likely not enough to rely on as protection for your lungs. As far as blocking out ground-level ozone found in smog, masks aren't much help there, says Presto.

For wildfire smoke protection, Presto says you can think of masks as a "ranked order", similar to the way we think of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Some masks outperform others in terms of efficacy , which may be comparable in the use against particulate matter. As far as masks to avoid completely, the EPA states that you should not rely on dust masks or bandanas as protection against smoke. Similarly, Presto says neck gaiters also offer no protection in this situation.

N95 respirators are one of the best options as far as masks go in protecting yourself from inhaling any particulate matter from wildfire smoke. However, these aren't necessarily the most accessible or affordable option, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic (although, they are more readily available today than a year ago). In addition, the CDC continues to recommend reserving surgical N95 masks for healthcare personnel.

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke while outdoors

It's important to note that the best protection from unhealthy air quality levels is reducing the amount of time spent outdoors if possible. The EPA recommends avoiding strenuous activity outdoors , such as mowing the lawn or going for a run, if the air quality is poor.

In the event that the air quality is so poor that local health officials recommend staying inside, it'll be useful to have a supply of food, water and other essentials at home. The EPA recommends stocking up on emergency supplies like canned food, medications, and bottled water. An at-home tool that can help mitigate smoky conditions inside your home is an air cleaner, also known as an air purifier. Air purifiers can significantly reduce exposure to harmful particles found in wildfire smoke inside your home. In addition, they offer some protection from VOCs, allergens and more.

If you have to go outside for some reason, the EPA recommends donning an N95 respirator if you have one. These respirators are also great to have if you encounter other emergency situations, such as cleaning up a flood in your home , when you'll want to avoid inhaling contaminants.

Make sure you monitor your area's air quality index (AQI) to understand the pollution level and potential health hazards that may accompany it. Sign up for public health alerts or warnings in your area so you can stay in the know about any air quality changes.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Can face masks protect from wildfire smoke and smog?

