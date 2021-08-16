Man formally charged with murder, attempted murder in Commerce City shootings

DENVER – The man accused of shooting and killing a man and subsequently firing at officers in Commerce City on Aug. 3 has been formally charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other felonies.

Andrew Reineke, 27, was formally charged in Adams County District Court. He faces charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, felony menacing and a sentence enhancer for committing a crime of violence.

He is accused of shooting and killing a 65-year-old man in the 7100 block of Grape Street on the afternoon of Aug. 3.

After officers arrived, they followed a man into an alley and were shot at. A bullet went through one officer’s shirt sleeve, police said. Six officers returned gunfire during the shooting, and Reineke was hit multiple times. Commerce City police said Reineke was responsible for both the murder and the shots fired at officers.

He was arrested for investigation on the aforementioned charges on Aug. 12. According to the 17 th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Reineke is next due in court on Oct. 15.

