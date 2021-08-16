A Conversation with Antonio Bond of Transplants Floral

Antonio Bond’s “dad vibe” (picture a chest-length beard, worn jeans, and cozy flannel) immediately distinguishes the Austin florist from his nine fellow flowery contestants on season two of HBO’s Full Bloom, in which Bond secured third place on the final episode. On the show, up-and-coming florists compete in individual and team challenges to create awe-inspiring installations completely from botanicals—this season included reimagined Picasso paintings, giant chess pieces, and fashion garments—to be judged by three floral masterminds. Bond’s lack of trendy fashion sense didn’t inhibit him though, and his purple peplum that won second place in the fashion challenge was his proudest creation. Though he considers himself an artist above a florist, perfectly positioning plants and foraged trinkets like skulls and saints is how the botanical sculptor, collage artist, and photographer has made his living even before two kidney transplants inspired the naming of his official brand: Transplants Floral. Here, Bond discusses remaining unpredictable as a florist, his shy nature, and what it was like to compete on Full Bloom.