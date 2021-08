One Ohio State football player is finally starting to flash the brilliant talent that made him a top recruit. When Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline led the charge to pluck Julian Fleming out of Pennsylvania, it was considered a huge recruiting win for the Buckeyes. He was the number one receiver in the country and Ohio State’s top recruit of their 2020 class. To make Fleming’s choice to sign with the Buckeyes even sweeter, he lives not all that far from Penn State. Big things were expected right away from him.