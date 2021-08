As bitcoin has retraced slightly to $46,000, Solana has gone on a tear once more, registering a fresh all-time high at $75. Following more volatility and a drop below $45,500, bitcoin has calmed just above $46,000. Most altcoins have also retraced in the past 24 hours, with the apparent exception of Polkadot and Solana. DOT is up by another 10%, while SOL charted a fresh ATH at $75.