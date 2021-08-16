Marc Brownstein: Tour Diary

Although the audience at the LOCKN’ festival on August 24, 2019, knew that Trey Anastasio would be joining the Tedeschi Trucks Band for a set of music, they had no idea what was in store for them. If the opening song “I Looked Away,” with bonus guest Doyle Bramhall II didn’t quite give it away, then, by the time the collective launched into “Bell Bottom Blues,” most everyone realized what was afoot: a performance of Derek & The Dominos’ double album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. One of the most celebrated releases in rock history, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs features a guitar summit between Eric Clapton and Duane Allman, a year prior to Allman’s fatal 1971 motorcycle accident. Of course, the other players are magnificent as well—Bobby Whitlock, Carl Radle and Jim Gordon had all impressed Clapton when they opened for Blind Faith with Delaney & Bonnie and Friends.
