COVID-19 cases continually rise, Baptist Health makes visitor changes

Register file art More than 330 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed following last week.

Cases of COVID-19 and the incident rate have been rising steadily in Madison County.

On Monday afternoon, the Madison County Health Department reported 336 new cases from last week, and an incident rate of 51.3 cases per 100,000 population. The county is still designated as a red zone with double the red-zone classification rate of 25 cases per 100,000 population per day.

Madison County is one of 110 counties in the commonwealth designated with such a zone.

According to their weekly social media post, 41 cases were reported Monday, Aug. 9. On Tuesday, 33 cases were reported with 77 additional on Wednesday. Thursday, Aug. 12 reported 79 cases and 49 were reported on Friday. The weekend yielded smaller numbers of new cases with 26 on Saturday and 31 on Sunday.

In total since March of 2020, there have been 10,511 cases confirmed with a positivity rate of 11.59%. Less than half of residents in Madison County are vaccinated at 43.94%.

There have been 113 deaths in the county since March of 2020.

Because of the rise in cases and increase in spread, businesses are regressing to former restrictions and vaccine clinics are beginning to pop up again.

Baptist Health Richmond sent out a press release on Monday morning which said they would be updating their guidelines for visitation.

"Due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases around the country and the highly transmissible delta variant, Baptist Health Richmond is updating its visitor guidelines," the release stated.

Visitor guidelines are in place to protect the patients and staff of Baptist Health Richmond during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some site specific variations will be communicated locally based on physical restrictions of waiting space or clinic space. Updated guidelines include the following:

• Overnight visitors are not permitted at this time.

• No one under the age of 16 is permitted to visit.

• For inpatients (those admitted or currently in a hospital room), only 1 family member/support person may visit. All patients in active labor may have 2 support persons, at the discretion of the patient, and are expected to remain for the entire duration of the delivery. The use of Personal Protective Equipment and infection control practices will be supervised by staff to ensure compliance with policies and procedures.

• No visitors are allowed for inpatient COVID-19 cases. We welcome the use of electronic communication on the patient’s personal devices.

“Everyone at our hospital is committed to keeping our patients, visitors, doctors, nurses, and other staff safe. These guidelines are in place for everyone, including those who have had a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Erica Gregonis, MD, chief medical officer of Baptist Health Richmond.

In addition, Eastern Kentucky University held a vaccination clinic on Friday and Saturday as students arrived on campus.

McFaddin told news partners at WKYT, right now, students will be masking up, but if, and when, he sees vaccination numbers start to rise, there’s a chance that decision could be reversed.

Ultimately, he said it’s important to present students with the facts and the opportunity. That way if they decide to take advantage, they can.

“I think from the beginning of this pandemic it’s been about education and encouragement and providing opportunity to students for vaccination,” McFaddin told WKYT. “We’re really trying to get ahead of obviously this third wave of COVID-19. Trying to encourage our students to get that vaccine so we can get back to a very normal college experience.”

The Madison County Health Department is also pushing for everyone who can to get their "shot of hope" as Gov. Andy Beshear monikers the inoculation.

In a previous interview with The Register, health department public information officer Kelley McBride said the vaccine is the best defense against the virus and the delta variant.

They have not been able to provide an updated comment as of Monday at 12:43 p.m.

With the resurgence steady on the rise, the CDC is continuing to update guidelines for unvaccinated and vaccinated persons who are exposed or confirmed to have COVID-19.

Per CDC guidelines, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

• You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

• To reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

• You might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.

• If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

• You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.

• You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.

• You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.

• You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel.

• You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.

• If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure, even if you don’t have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. You should isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.

• You will still need to follow guidance at your workplace and local businesses.

• If you travel, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others.

• Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on open deck areas of a ferry or the uncovered top deck of a bus).

• Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the United States are still required to get tested 3 days before travel by air into the United States (or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months) and should still get tested 3-5 days after their trip.

• You should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others. If your test is positive, isolate at home for 10 days.

• People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system, should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.

On Friday, Aug. 13, the CDC released a new statement which encourages an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series.

"This official CDC recommendation — which follows FDA’s decision to amend the emergency use authorizations of the vaccines — is an important step in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, can get as much protection as possible from COVID-19 vaccination," the media release said.

Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to get a vaccine and can find one by visiting vaccine.gov or the Madison County Health Department page.