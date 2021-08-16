Jason Momoa says he won’t let his children watch him in Game of Thrones
What do Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner, Nathalie Emmanuel & Alfie Allen listen to while filming a scene? One of them seems to quite like Beyonce.
What do Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner, Nathalie Emmanuel & Alfie Allen listen to while filming a scene? One of them seems to quite like Beyonce.
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.https://www.independent.co.uk/
Comments / 0