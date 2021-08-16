Jason Momoa says he won’t let his children watch him in Game of Thrones

One of those stars who just seems to have hit all the right notes in Hollywood recently is Jason Momoa. From his role as Aquaman in DC's Extended Universe, to Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and even taking his place on a rock climbing reality TV show, Momoa shines on the screen. To confirm his place among the Hollywood elite, Momoa was earlier this year on the list of stars who have earned themselves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony to come sometime in the future. While there are no specific details about the location of where the stars for the newcomers will be placed, Momoa knows where he would like to see his star go, which he revealed when appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.