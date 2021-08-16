Cancel
Jason Momoa says he won’t let his children watch him in Game of Thrones

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

What do Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner, Nathalie Emmanuel & Alfie Allen listen to while filming a scene? One of them seems to quite like Beyonce.

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jason Momoa reveals his 'man crush'

Jason Momoa has a "man-crush" on Oscar Issac. The 41-year-old actor - who has children Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - had a great time working on the upcoming blockbuster 'Dune' because it had such a great cast, including the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star and his "dream" co-star Javier Bardem.
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Jason Momoa Calls Out Reporter’s ‘Icky’ Question

Jason Momoa called out a reporter for asking an “icky” question about his Game of Thrones character. Momoa starred as Khal Drogo in Season 1 of the HBO drama, and is currently filming the sequel to Aquaman, and is set to appear in Dune, Sweet Girl and Apple TV‘s See.
TV & VideosPopculture

Jason Momoa Reacts After Being Asked If He Regrets 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

Jason Momoa was not pleased when an interviewer recently asked him if he regretted portraying a rape scene in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones. Momoa played Khal Drogo in the series, where the story kicked off with his wedding to Daenerys Targaryen. Momoa was thoughtful in his answer and even brought it up later on to turn it back on that reporter.
CelebritiesPage Six

Jason Momoa confirms he showers: ‘I’m Aquaman’

Unlike certain celebrities these days, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa reassured fans that he showers. “I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me,” Momoa, 42, told “Access Hollywood” Monday. “I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f–king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”. Fellow...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Jason Momoa Reveals Which of His Projects His 2 Kids ‘Can’t Watch’

Keeping his career under wraps! Jason Momoa is fine with his two children seeing some of his projects — but not all. “They’re gonna see a lot [of] things that Papa’s been doing,” the actor, 42, said of daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, during a Saturday, August 14, Fitzy and Wippa appearance. “The earlier things in my career, you can’t see that. But you can see the new things.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Game of Thrones Stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Share Sweet Reunion Pics: ‘Moon of My Life’

Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa have reunited and it feels so good. On August 14, the actors both posted iconic images from an epic celebration of GOT co-creator David Benioff's birthday. “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” Clarke captioned a photo of Momoa sweeping the actor off her feet. She also used hashtags that read “drinking with Drogo I'm amazed we survived” and “like he never left.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Parade

Talk About a Sweet Girl! Find Out All About Jason Momoa's "Perfect" Life With Wife Lisa Bonet

As someone who’s gone from living in a hotel to starring in Aquaman, Jason Momoa is living proof that anything can happen—including marrying a major Generation X goddess-like Lisa Bonet! The 42-year-old actor may have conquered Hollywood with his big pecs, big smiles and boundless enthusiasm—as well as his acclaimed performances in projects like The Red Road, See and the new Netflix film Sweet Girl—but it’s his long-term romance with his wife that makes him proudest of all.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Why Jason Momoa Doesn't Want His Kids to Act

"I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that." Jason Momoa is sharing his thoughts on his and Lisa Bonet's children possibly becoming actors someday. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained why he doesn't want his kids -- Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, -- to get into acting.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Has A Great Explanation For Why He Doesn’t Want His Kids To Be Actors, Despite His Hollywood Success

Hollywood is full of famous families. It’s not uncommon for a child to follow in their parents’ acting footsteps. Just ask Bryce Dallas Howard, the daughter of director Ron Howard, or Dakota Johnson, whose parents are Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Some parents support their children's ambitions to perform, but Aquaman star Jason Momoa feels a little differently. It may seem off-putting at first, but it’s all out of love: he actually has a really good reason for not wanting his kids to be actors.
TV Showsnbcrightnow.com

Jason Momoa bans kids from acting

Jason Momoa has banned his children from going into acting. The 42-year-old actor may have a successful collection of blockbusters and TV shows under his belt, but he doesn't want his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa, 12 - whom he has with his wife Lisa Bonet - to follow in his footsteps because he doesn't think they're "strong" enough to deal with the pressure and he will do whatever he can to ensure they don't pursue a career in the glamorous industry.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa Knows Where His Walk of Fame Star Should Go

One of those stars who just seems to have hit all the right notes in Hollywood recently is Jason Momoa. From his role as Aquaman in DC's Extended Universe, to Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and even taking his place on a rock climbing reality TV show, Momoa shines on the screen. To confirm his place among the Hollywood elite, Momoa was earlier this year on the list of stars who have earned themselves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony to come sometime in the future. While there are no specific details about the location of where the stars for the newcomers will be placed, Momoa knows where he would like to see his star go, which he revealed when appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

