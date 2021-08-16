Genesis hints at move into motorsport with trio of race car concepts
Genesis used this month's 2021 Monterey Car Week to show off the design of a trio of race car concepts based on the automaker's 2022 G70 sedan and recent X coupe concept. The concepts, shown using augmented and virtual reality, were developed in partnership with the creators of the “Gran Turismo” video game series and hint at a direction the Korean brand could take if it were to take up motorsport.www.motorauthority.com
