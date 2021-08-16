Genesis hints at move into motorsport with trio of race car concepts

Filings to the Japan Patent Office suggest Mazda has been cooking up something special. Mazda has done right by car enthusiasts over the years. While the venerable RX-7 was put to bed back in 2002, and its sequel wasn't quite at the same level, it's nonetheless given us over 30 years of Miatas to punt around to our heart's content. The thirst remains, however, for the company to bring us back the zoom-zoom with a fully-fledged sports car. As reported by Jalopnik, the company's recent patent filings might hint at just such a possibility.