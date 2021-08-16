Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent County, MI

Grand Rapids Public Schools now requiring masks for students, staff indoors

Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNLYk_0bTGFwxO00

Grand Rapids Public Schools has mandated masks to be worn indoors for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

On Friday, parents supporting and opposing masking in schools held a rally outside the Kent County Health Department.

The health department said they would not mandate masks in school districts but strongly encouraged the safety measure.

The CDC lists Kent County in the “substantial risk” category, which is the second-highest risk level for the spread of the virus.

Based on the latest guidance, GRPS will now require all PK-12 students, staff, and visitors to wear a mask indoors.

The only exception to that rule is students and staff who have medical conditions that impede their ability to wear a mask.

This new indoor universal masking requirement starts on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and will be revisited on or before Sept. 20.

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter . Subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Comments / 2

13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Kent County, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Kent County, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Grps#News 13onyourside Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy