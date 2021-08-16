Man killed in Austell shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Austell.

Officers were called to 1400 Creedmore Court on Sunday at around 1:34pm following reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man identified as 33-year-old Cyrus Andrews of Austell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cobb County Emergency Services and the Cobb County Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but Andrews succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to police.

Police report the suspect is presumed to be an unknown black male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, between 150-170 pounds, and wearing a white t-shirt and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.