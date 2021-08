Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. If you look closely at all of the major discoveries humans have made, you will see a common thread: failure. When one solution or idea didn’t work, failure was the catalyst for finding different solutions to solve the problem at hand. To be an entrepreneur, you have to have a different mindset than most people. You have to realize failure is not the end all: It is actually the best indicator that you are on the path to creating something great. Many things contribute to having an entrepreneurial mindset, perhaps the most important being that you must get comfortable with failure.