The Dead Phenomenon: Looking Back on ‘The Walking Dead’s TV Legacy

By Christopher Wallenberg
tvinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, August 17. Before AMC’s The Walking Dead premiered on October 31, 2010, the end of the...

TV Series
TVLine

Walking Dead's Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus Tease a Seismic Shift in Final Season: 'We're Like, 'Whaaat?''

To hear Norman Reedus tell it, The Walking Dead as you knew and loved it may already be as good as gone. What’s more, that may not be a bad thing. When he and Melissa McBride recently spoke with TVLine ahead of the AMC drama’s 11th and final season premiere (Sunday, Aug. 22, at 9/8c), he said that the introduction of the Commonwealth mega-community signals a shift that’s arguably more seismic than any past one that the show has undergone. (Get your first look here.) “It’s very surreal. Every season feels like a different show in a certain sense, but this...
TV Series
TheWrap

‘The Walking Dead’ Premiere: Negan Really Stepped in It This Time

(This article contains spoilers for the Season 11 premiere of “The Walking Dead,” which you can watch now on AMC+. The episode will air on cable on Aug. 22) We knew coming into the final season of “The Walking Dead” that we were gonna need to keep an eye on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). While nobody is on super great terms with Negan, the folks who watched him sit in that basement for six years and then play a key role in defeating the Whisperers have at least gotten to watch him have a sort of redemption arc. But Maggie wasn’t around for most of that, so she still feels that same anger over that time he brutally murdered Glen and Abraham right in front of her.
TV Series

The Walking Dead’s Final Season Feels Like the First Season but “Much Bigger”

It's the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead, but the ending goes back to the beginning: executive producer Denise Huth reveals the final season feels like the first season but "much bigger." Huth's involvement with the zombie drama dates back to 2005, a time when most networks were too afraid to turn Robert Kirkman's gory comic book into the television series that would come to life at AMC Networks. Ahead of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, premiering August 22 on AMC, Huth says Season 11 recalls the feel and tone established by series developer and original showrunner Frank Darabont in Season 1:
TV Series

TV Review: The Walking Dead: World Beyond (TV Series) (Season 1) (2020-2021)

The series will focus on the first generation to grow up during the zombie apocalypse. As an avid fan of all things Walking Dead, I was thrilled to learn of the new sister series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” being rolled this past year. I had missed the episodes on TV but excited to review the latest bluray set consisting of its 10 episodes under the creation of Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete premiering on AMC of October 2020.
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’: Mercer Watches Eugene & the Group’s Growing Suspicions (VIDEO)

To say that the lovelorn Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his friends — former lawyer Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), leader Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and loose-cannon Princess (Paola Lázaro) — haven’t been treated the greatest by the Commonwealth so far on AMC’s The Walking Dead would be an understatement. They’ve been captured and questioned by the unfriendly armored soldiers, kept apart from each other, and all without being given a scrap of information about what’s really going on.
TV Series

The Walking Dead - Review

The Walking Dead's Season 11 premiere is available Sunday, Aug. 15 on AMC+, one week before it officially airs on AMC on Sunday, Aug. 22. The below review contains discussion of some of the plot points of the premiere, but no major spoilers. The Walking Dead's season eleven premiere, "Acheron:...
TV Series

The Walking Dead: This will be the future of Maggie and Negan

The Walking Dead is nearing its end. Apparently, in order to survive, Maggie and Negan will have to form an alliance. After so many years on the air, The Walking Dead is getting closer and closer to its end. In this last season, which will be divided into two parts, we will see how the characters in the story must do everything in their power to survive. In this way, we will see alliances between characters that we did not expect.
TV Series

The Walking Dead Will Go Out With A Bang Promises EP

It’s the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead. The long-running drama’s final season is upon us, although fans don’t have to start weeping just yet as we’ve got 24 hour episodes still to go. The super-sized season is being delivered in three batches of eight – which AMC is calling the Final Season Trilogy – that will run through 2022. The hype is real, then, and we’re being promised that the show is going to “go out with a bang”.
TV Series

Why “The Shining” TV Show is Dead and Should Remain Dead

There’s a right time for everything, and Overlook, the series that was being pushed to HBO Max based on the hotel used in The Shining kind of had its window in which it should have appeared. The story is sound enough, as giving a detailed look at the place that hosted a tale that was nothing short of disturbing would have been interesting to a lot of people. But there was a timeframe in which it might have worked best, and for whatever reason things didn’t work out, and as of now it should be left alone given that it feels out of place and out of time to really make an impact. I could be wrong, it could be that this story might still have enough to it that people would find it interesting. But out of all the stories either inspired by or pulled straight from the mind of Stephen King, Overlook feels like one of those that needed to happen quickly to take advantage of the interest that Dr. Sleep had aroused in a lot of moviegoers.
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’ Clip Shows The Beginning Of The End

The Walking Dead starts down the last bloody road this weekend. The fan-favorite zombie series presents the opening two-part episode–Acheron: Part I and II–of its 11th and final season on AMC this Sunday, Aug, 22, as reported by syfy.com, and one last graphic trailer sets the stage. Check out the action in the video on this page.
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Previews The Final Season: “There’s Incredible Danger And Stakes”

It’s the beginning of the end for AMC’s venerable zombie franchise The Walking Dead, as the series will begin its extended final season this Sunday on AMC+, and the Sunday after on AMC proper. Stretching over 24 episodes and two years, it’ll be a while before you have to properly say goodbye to TWD. But with Season 11 kicking off, fans will definitely be scouring every inch of footage for clues about how it’ll all wrap up.

